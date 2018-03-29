National Weather Service plans to improve weather forecasting on island

Weather forecasting has made huge improvements in accuracy over the past 20 years, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. But those at the NWS say it is something that can still be improved upon.

And the NWS has plans to continue to move toward better weather accuracy and spreading that information as efficiently as possible.

Plans include weather stations to monitor weather conditions in various areas on island, fixing the weather radio and installing one on the sister islands and weather buoys.

“We’ll have somewhere near the Spotts Dock, I know they’ve had some drownings along the south coast, so we’ll have a weather buoy out there to be able to tell them what kind of currents their are out there, so that they’ll know that danger exists on particular days so they won’t want to go out there diving or swimming in that area,” says NWS Director General John Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts said the buoys should be in sometime this year but could provide no other timeline.

