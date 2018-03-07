Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Environment News

Native plant, a pineapple cousin, draws moisture out of atmosphere

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment is featuring a native plant that’s cousin to the pineapple, this in the DOE’s latest edition of its terrestrial publication: Flicker.

Its scientific name is Tillandsia utriculata but it’s better known by its common name, the giant air plant.

Though it grows on the branches and trunks of trees, it’s not parasitic. These plants just use the host tree for support. Its thin, but numerous aerial roots hang down to pull moisture and nutrients out of the atmosphere, hence the name air plant.

In Cayman it’s found on dry forest trees in close proximity to a body of water.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: