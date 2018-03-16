NCAA Report 15th March: Cinderella arrives as Loyola, Buffalo play spoiler in opening day

Here are all your results from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for Thursday 15th March:
Midwest
(1) Kansas 76
(16) Pennsylvania 60
(8) Seton Hall 94
(9) NC State 83
(7) Rhode Island 83
(10) Oklahoma 78
South
(11) Loyola (CHI) 64
(6) Miami 62
(13) Buffalo 89
(4) Arizona 68
(3) Tennessee 73
(14) Wright State 47
(5) Kentucky 78
(12) Davidson 73
East
(1) Villanova 87
(6) Radford
(3) Texas Tech 70
(14) Stephen F. Austin 60
(9) Alabama 86
(8) Virginia Tech 83
West
(6) Houston 67
(11) San Diego State 65
(5) Ohio State 81
(12) South Dakota State 73
(4) Gonzaga 68
(13) UNC Greensboro 64
