NCAA report 23rd March: Loyola’s Ramblers keep on ramblin!

Here is your Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge report for 23rd March:

South Region

(11) Loyola 69

(7) Nevada 68

With just 6.3 seconds remaining, junior Marques Townes nailed a 3-pointer to clinch a 69-68 win over Nevada in the NCAA South Regional semifinal. The Ramblers are moving onto the Elite Eight to face Kansas State.

(9) Kansas State 61

(5) Kentucky 58

Sophmore Xavier Sneed scorched the Wildcats for 22 points and 9 rebounds as the Kansas State upset Kentucky to move onto the Elite Eight to face Loyola-Chicago.

West Region

(3) Michigan 99

(7) Texas A & M 72

The Wolverines shot 62% from the floor to roll over the Aggies in the West Regional semifinal. Michigan will face the 9th ranked Florida State in the Elite Eight.

(9) Florida State 75

(4) Gonzaga 60

Junior Terrance Mann scored 18 points and 5 rebounds as the Seminoles move onto the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history. They’ll face the 3rd ranked Michigan Wolverines next.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

