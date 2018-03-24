Kaaboo – Early Bird
Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge Sports

NCAA report 23rd March: Loyola’s Ramblers keep on ramblin!

March 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here is your Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge report for 23rd March:

South Region

(11) Loyola 69

(7) Nevada 68

With just 6.3 seconds remaining, junior Marques Townes nailed a 3-pointer to clinch a 69-68 win over Nevada in the NCAA South Regional semifinal. The Ramblers are moving onto the Elite Eight to face Kansas State.

(9) Kansas State 61

(5) Kentucky 58

Sophmore Xavier Sneed scorched the Wildcats for 22 points and 9 rebounds as the Kansas State upset Kentucky to move onto the Elite Eight to face Loyola-Chicago.

West Region

(3) Michigan 99

(7) Texas A & M 72

The Wolverines shot 62% from the floor to roll over the Aggies in the West Regional semifinal. Michigan will face the 9th ranked Florida State in the Elite Eight.

(9) Florida State 75

(4) Gonzaga 60

Junior Terrance Mann scored 18 points and 5 rebounds as the Seminoles move onto the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history. They’ll face the 3rd ranked Michigan Wolverines next.

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

