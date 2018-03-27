NCAA report 26th March: Ramblers, Jayhawks, Wolverines, Wildcats reach Final Four

Here is your Elite Marble & Granite NCAA report for Monday 26th March:

West Regional Final

(3) Michigan 58

(9) Florida State 54

The Wolverines earned their first final four appearance since 2003, led by junior Charles Matthews 17 points, 8 rebounds.

South Regional Final

(11) Loyola (Chicago) 78

(9) Kansas State 62

Sister Jean’s prayers have been answered yet again as the Ramblers improbable run in the tournament continues, led by senior guard Ben Richardson’s 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

East Regional Final

(1) Villanova 71

(3) Texas Tech 59

Junior Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as Villanova advanced to the Final Four with ease over the Red Raiders.

Midwest Regional Final

(1) Kansas 85

(2) Duke 81

It took overtime but the Jayhawks are headed back to the Final Four for the first time since 2012, led by sophmore guard Malik Newman who scored all 13 points for Kansas in the extra frame.

Final Four: Saturday

(11) Loyola vs (3) Michigan

(1) Kansas vs (1) Villanova

Championship Game: Monday 2nd April

