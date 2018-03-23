Netball: Rising Stars edge All Stars in sudden death championships

The Rising Stars ‘A’ claimed the 2018 Open League Netball Championships Saturday (17 March) with a 58-57 sudden death victory over the Rising Stars ‘A’. The game stood 49-49 after full time, with an extra frame leaving both teams with 57-57 after extra time. Lead by Championships MVP Rosemarie Wilson, the Rising Stars would claim the championships 58-57.

The Plate Finals saw Unity 34 defeat Queens 34-30.

Here’s a look at the 2017/18 CINA Open League Awards:

Championships

1st Rising Stars A

2ndAll Stars A

3rd All Stars B

Plate

1st Unity

2nd Queens

3rd Socialites

Players of the Final Championship

Rosemarie Wilson

Plate

Medeana Mendez

Players of the Season

Attack – Suzette Whyte (Queens) & Marcia Moiten (Rising Stars B)

Midcourt – Lucy McLaughlin (Queens)

Defence – Michelle Bailey (Socialites)

Most Accurate Shooters

1st- Kay Copeland 84% (All Stars)

2nd- Cerene Wallace 77% (Diamonds)

3rd- Rosemarie Wilson 76% (Rising Stars A)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

