Netball: Rising Stars edge All Stars in sudden death championships

March 22, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Rising Stars ‘A’ claimed the 2018 Open League Netball Championships Saturday (17 March) with a 58-57 sudden death victory over the Rising Stars ‘A’. The game stood 49-49 after full time, with an extra frame leaving both teams with 57-57 after extra time. Lead by Championships MVP Rosemarie Wilson, the Rising Stars would claim the championships 58-57.

The Plate Finals saw Unity 34 defeat Queens 34-30.

Here’s a look at the 2017/18 CINA Open League Awards:

Championships
1st Rising Stars A
2ndAll Stars A
3rd All Stars B

Plate
1st Unity
2nd Queens
3rd Socialites

Players of the Final Championship
Rosemarie Wilson

Plate
Medeana Mendez

Players of the Season
Attack – Suzette Whyte (Queens) & Marcia Moiten (Rising Stars B)
Midcourt – Lucy McLaughlin (Queens)
Defence – Michelle Bailey (Socialites)

Most Accurate Shooters
1st- Kay Copeland 84% (All Stars)
2nd- Cerene Wallace 77% (Diamonds)
3rd- Rosemarie Wilson 76% (Rising Stars A)

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

