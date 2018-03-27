New Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury takes office

Cayman’s 13th Governor Anwar Choudhury formally took office today (26 March.)

The Governor arrived this morning and was greeted by government officials at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Mr. Choudhury took his oath in the afternoon at a ceremony in the Legislative Assembly in front of lawmakers, his family and other diplomats.

“I feel deeply humbled and honored today, to accept the responsibility of my appointment of the Governor of the Cayman Islands,” said H.E. Choudhury.

During his speech, Mr. Choudhury announced his goals for Cayman, which include addressing crime, protecting Cayman’s business and financial industry, maintaining the standard of human rights and to continue building a relationship with England.

He stressed,“It is our responsibility to keep these islands safe, so we can enjoy our quality of life and not lose it to crime.”

Cayman’s new governor will be visiting the sister islands on Wednesday (28 March) to get acquainted with all the islands now under his care.

