No EIA necessary for North Side farm roads, insists MLA

Three of the projects for which the National Conservation Council did require an EIA impact future road projects are in Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s district of North Side.

At its March 2017 meeting, the council voted to require EIA’s for a pair of so-called ‘farm road’ extensions in the Hutland road corridor, and a proposed north-south arterial between Rum Point and Bodden Town through the mangrove wetlands.

“I understand in essence, the necessity of what an EIA on the new highway from Rum Point to the east-west arterial, I don’t have a problem with that, I’m trying to get them to separate the two farm roads and gazette the farm roads without the EIA and we will leave that highway for the EIA to be done,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 the location for the two farm roads were chosen with farmer input specifically to use the least arable lands in the area.

