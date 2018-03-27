No foul play suspected in man’s death

No foul play is suspected in Saturday’s (24 March) death of a man police say was in distress.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Aric Brooks, according to a police statement.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Saturday (24 March) they received a report of a man in distress at a residence on Bodden Town Road, near Frenchman Drive.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m., according to an RCIPS press statement.

Police say an inquest will determine the cause of death.

