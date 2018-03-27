Kaaboo – Early Bird
No foul play suspected in man’s death

March 26, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

No foul play is suspected in Saturday’s (24 March) death of a man police say was in distress.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Aric Brooks, according to a police statement.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Saturday (24 March) they received a report of a man in distress at a residence on Bodden Town Road, near Frenchman Drive.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m., according to an RCIPS press statement.

Police say an inquest will determine the cause of death.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

