Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

‘No update’ in ACC’s CIFA investigation, Webb sentenced delayed for 7th time

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Anti Corruption Commission says they have nothing further to add stemming from the arrest of former Cayman Islands Football Association vice president Bruce Blake June 2017.

“The ACC has no further comments at this time. When the Commission is in a position to make a statement regarding any of its investigations, a public statement will be released.”

Meanwhile, disgraced former Cayman Islands Football Association president and FIFA vice president Jeffery Webb has had his sentenced delayed the seventh time.

The 54-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced on March 7th, but a US Federal Court judge granted the request for a delay by Webb’s council. Webb had previously plead guilty to sevens charges including racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering in November 2015. In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s Ethics Committee.

Webb’s new sentencing date is now September 7th.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: