‘No update’ in ACC’s CIFA investigation, Webb sentenced delayed for 7th time

The Anti Corruption Commission says they have nothing further to add stemming from the arrest of former Cayman Islands Football Association vice president Bruce Blake June 2017.

“The ACC has no further comments at this time. When the Commission is in a position to make a statement regarding any of its investigations, a public statement will be released.”

Meanwhile, disgraced former Cayman Islands Football Association president and FIFA vice president Jeffery Webb has had his sentenced delayed the seventh time.

The 54-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced on March 7th, but a US Federal Court judge granted the request for a delay by Webb’s council. Webb had previously plead guilty to sevens charges including racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering in November 2015. In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s Ethics Committee.

Webb’s new sentencing date is now September 7th.

