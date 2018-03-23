North Side beach to be named in honour of Bo Miller

A property purchased by government for a public beach in North Side is being named in honour of Bo Miller.

Workers were on hand clearing the site Thursday morning, preparing for a groundbreaking ceremony this Saturday to dedicate the new beach.

Fellow North Sider and cousin of the honouree Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 the spot has historic value.

“It is been a place that we have traditionally used, the site was used to build schooners by the miller’s, Bo is the guy who went out and found that it was for sale,” said Mr. Miller.

The short ceremony takes place Saturday (24 March) from 5 to 6 pm..

