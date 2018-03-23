Flow – Mobile Revolution
North Side beach to be named in honour of Bo Miller

March 22, 2018
Joe Avary
A property purchased by government for a public beach in North Side is being named in honour of Bo Miller.

Workers were on hand clearing the site Thursday morning, preparing for a groundbreaking ceremony this Saturday to dedicate the new beach.

Fellow North Sider and cousin of the honouree Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 the spot has historic value.

“It is been a place that we have traditionally used, the site was used to build schooners by the miller’s, Bo is the guy who went out and found that it was for sale,” said Mr. Miller.

The short ceremony takes place Saturday (24 March) from 5 to 6 pm..

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

