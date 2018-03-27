Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

NRA spends $2.3m on vehicle and equipment upgrades

March 26, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The National Roads Authority’s fleet gets a 34 vehicle boost.
And they say they spent under $2.3 million for the new vehicles and equipment and they also auctioned off older units to raise the funds.
The new fleet includes 7 tractors, 3 rollers, 4 pick-up trucks, 1 excavator and a trailer, among others, which will replace aging units that had high maintenance costs and lacked in reliability.
The NRA said to ensure the best management of assets, the funds that were outlined for the purchase were protected and only used for that purpose and central government was not asked for funds.
The NRA also pointed out the procurement of this transaction was approved by the Central Tenders Committee.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

