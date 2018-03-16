Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Nurse Josie team welcomes being named a Bodden Town tourist attraction

March 15, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The Nurse Josie Senior Centre was recently named an official tourist attraction spot for the district of Bodden Town. The initial agreement includes funding from the Ministry of Tourism for improvements at the centre. We caught up with former Legislative Assembly House Speaker Mary Lawrence who said she hopes they are able to staff the facility with full-time workers. “It is run by the senior citizens a group of senior citizens who have been faithful in the last 15 years in keeping it going,” said Mrs. Lawrence. She said a full-time staff will help the tourist attraction spot reach its full potential.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: