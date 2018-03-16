Nurse Josie team welcomes being named a Bodden Town tourist attraction

The Nurse Josie Senior Centre was recently named an official tourist attraction spot for the district of Bodden Town. The initial agreement includes funding from the Ministry of Tourism for improvements at the centre. We caught up with former Legislative Assembly House Speaker Mary Lawrence who said she hopes they are able to staff the facility with full-time workers. “It is run by the senior citizens a group of senior citizens who have been faithful in the last 15 years in keeping it going,” said Mrs. Lawrence. She said a full-time staff will help the tourist attraction spot reach its full potential.

