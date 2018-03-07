Hurley’s Media Sales
Nurse Josie’s Centre becomes key tourism attraction for Bodden Town

March 6, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Nurse Josie’s Centre in Bodden Town is now recognized as a key tourist attraction for the district. Members of the Opposition and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell signed an agreement to cement its position on Cayman’s tourism map. Today (6 March) a statement from the Opposition announced the agreement which also includes; funding from the Ministry of Tourism to effect improvements at the centre, assistance with the production of marketing material and assistance from the Tourism Attractions Board with developing the centre. Three out 4 Bodden Town representatives were present for the agreement and they all agreed it’s a step in the right direction.

