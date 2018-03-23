Flow – Mobile Revolution
OfReg responds to calls for more local music airplay enforcement

March 22, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Cayman’s broadcast regulator says OfReg’s ability to regulate content is very limited. This after the President of the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association calls for laws regulating fair and equal radio airplay for local artistes. The Utility Competition and Regulation office Deputy CEO Alee Faamoe told us in a statement, “Some licensees do have an obligation to broadcast local content, but this is a challenge to monitor and enforce. Rather than impose additional regulatory requirements on FM radio broadcasters, OfReg would welcome other innovative means to achieve the objectives of local musicians.” Cayman 27 has reached out to lawmakers for their input on this call for legislation, so far our inquiries have not yet been answered.

