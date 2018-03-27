Opposition Leader responds to calls from CMEA to change laws

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said he’s not sure legislative action is the best solution to get more local music on the radio. He was responding to calls from the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association for laws to require more local music play.

Mr. Miller said many in the business community are hesitant to have government prescribe mandates on how a company should operate. “ In a fair and equal opportunity commercial environment demand drives supply so I believe that if the demand was there for local content then I think the radio would be obligated to play it, ” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said it’s easier to mandate airplays on government-owned stations like Radio Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

