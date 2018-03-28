Pastors, public join in National Day of Prayer

Pastors from around Cayman gathered on the grounds at Glass House in George Town today (27 March) to pray for the safety of the islands. They were part of the annual National Day of Prayer.

The event is put on by the Cayman Ministers Association and is held on the Tuesday before the Easter holidays.

The pastors ministered to an audience of about 60 people as they filled the grounds with prayer and praise.

“And we seek to sensitize the populous, regarding the importance of acknowledging God in our national affairs and I believe as we work together, collectively seeking the face of God to that extent would we enjoy the level of prosperity, favor, peace and tranquility that we enjoy,” said Chairman of the Cayman Ministers Association Pastor Torrance Bobb.

The Cayman Minister’s Association also has more events scheduled for over the Easter weekend.

To find out what events are on this week visit http://www.caymin.ky/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

