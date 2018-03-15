Patterson earns All-American honors as quest for national triple jump record continues

Cayman’s Nate Patterson, a senior at Wingate University gained All-American honors at the NCAA Division Two Indoor National Track and Field Championships held at Pittsburgh State University Saturday 10th March. Patterson finished 7th overall in the triple jump with a leap of 15.35 meters, one centimeter behind the 6th place. Patterson says he was happy with his performance. Patterson’s personal best indoors is 15.40 meters.

“What a great indoor season it was, I was able to receive a lot of awards, being named conference champion, thank you for your support” said Patterson in a video to Cayman 27.

The Bulldogs senior says he is aiming to break the Cayman Islands outdoor national record in triple jump set by Carl Manderson in 1995 with a leap of 16.09 meters.

“I’m chasing that 16.10 mark in the outdoor season.”

