Pleasantly surprised: Distance specialist Cole breaks own 800 meter national record

Distance specialist Tiffany Cole cemented herself in the Cayman Islands track and field record books, breaking the women’s 800 meter national record at the ‘Carifta Prep’ meet held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex 17th February. The 345 Athletics Club member clocked in at 2:10.4, surpassing the time of 2:16.4 set by Sandra Wellington in 1985. Cole says she was surprised as well, but for a different reason.

“When I looked on Wikipedia, I saw 2:16.6 or something, but I did 2:16 flat last year. I realized I had the record the whole time. I didn’t realize it until my coach told me that I had broken the record again. He was told by coach Jerry Harper, he keeps all the records.”

Cole, 21, now has her eyes set on international competition in hopes of representing Cayman for the first time since the 2015 Carifta Games.

“I’ve finally found myself in running the 800 meters. I used to specialize in it years ago, it’s proof the training is working. I am looking forward to the NACAC (North American Central American Caribbean) Championships. Two years ago, the 800 winner ran about 2:01, so I have a lot of work to do.”

Cole will compete next at the Tropical Relay Challenge scheduled 25th March.

