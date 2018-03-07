Hurley’s Media Sales
Police burn 40 lbs. of cocaine discovered off North Side coastline

March 6, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Tuesday (6 March) burned nearly 40 pounds of cocaine they say they discovered over the weekend.

Several police vehicles — including those from the Marine Unit — drove into the George Town Landfill to incinerate the drugs. Armed officers were seen nearby.

Police say officers on the police helicopter Saturday (3 March) afternoon spotted a package along the North Side coastline.

It turned out to be cocaine, according to an RCIPS statement. Police believe it was being trafficked internationally.

They say it has an estimated value of $216,000 dollars.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

