Police continue to search for Elemer Wright

Police continue to hunt 24-year-old Elemer Wright, who they say is armed and dangerous.

They say he can be found frequently in the Prospect area.

Police describe him as 6ft tall, weighing between 165 and 175 lbs and is of light complexion. Police issued an appeal for the wanted man one day after 44-year-old Dougmore Wright was shot dead and four days after a pair of armed robberies ended with a shootout with police.

They have refused to confirm if he is wanted in connection with either incident.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately and provide a location and time.

You can also call the Miami-based anonymous crime stoppers tip line at 800-TIPS (8477.)

