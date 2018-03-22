Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Police road operations continue

March 21, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Police arrested an average of two people per day during a week’s stretch that ended Monday (19 March.)

According to an RCIPS statement on traffic operations from 12 March through the 19 March.

Some 14 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while seven of those arrests came between Saturday (17 March) night and Sunday (18 March) morning.

Of those one man tried to evade police on Godfrey Nixon Way and was found to have a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Police said they were responding to complaints from residents about unsafe driving.

They said they received several complaints about dump trucks in the Prospect area. Officers stopped and checked 14 dump trucks last Tuesday (13 March.)

