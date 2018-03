Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Motesha Mothen did not return home Monday (19 March) after going to school. She was last seen wearing her John Gray High School uniform.

She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the anonymous RCIPS tipline, 949-7777.

Ms. Mothen was reported missing at least four times in 2017.

