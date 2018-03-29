Police seek help in finding missing cruise ship employee

A cruise ship employee who disembarked in Cayman last week never returned to her ship. Police seek your help in finding her.

34-year-old Cuban Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez works as a crew member on the MSC Opera, which arrived and departed Cayman last Thursday (22 March).

Police said to date she has not made contact with authorities.

She’s described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall with blonde hair and black eyes.

Ayone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

