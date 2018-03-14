Possible sex predator in West Bay: Police urge caution

Police believe a sexual predator may be at large.

This comes on the heels of an attempted child abduction Saturday (10 March) on Up the Hill Road in West Bay. Police said there were two other incidents where a man was seen behaving suspiciously near children, although there were no reports of children being approached or touched in those instances.

Police do not know if those three incidents are connected, but they said an investigative team has been established.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

