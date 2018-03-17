Premier establishes local Employment Discrimination Commission, Bryan motion falls

The Premier announces the creation of a group aimed at curbing Caymanian discrimination in the labor market.

At the same time, Government refuses to support a motion to make two civil servant posts Caymanian only.

These were two of several employment-related happenings yesterday (15 March) in the Legislative Assembly.

Some say Caymanian discrimination in the labour market is a real issue but there hasn’t been an entity charged with doing something about it, at least until now.

“It is time we cease tinkering at the edges and accept that a fundamental change is necessary if we are to address this long-standing and growing issue of discrimination against Caymanians in the job market,” Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said.

On Thursday (15 March) Premier McLaughlin announced the creation of the Fair Employment Opportunity Commission charged with dealing with issues of Caymanian employment discrimination.

“If a business is operating as the law requires and is treating Caymanian job applicants fairly then they will have nothing to fear regarding the implementation of such a commission,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Also in the House on Thursday George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan’s motion seeking to make the Fire Chief and Immigration Chief posts Caymanian failed to garner government support.

“I do not think, Mr. Speaker, that we should tell the people of this country that we cannot do that whether it means we have to write to England and say we want a constitutional change to protect certain pots in this country then we have to do that,” Mr. Bryan argued.

The government rejected the motion said could not work as presented

“The elected Government nor the legislature can declare civil service posts be Caymanian only or otherwise,” said the Premier.

Acting DeputyGovernor Gloria McField-Nixon says succession planning is in place for those posts

The debate on Mr. Bryan’s motion ended with 11 MLAs voting against and four voting in favour. Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller abstained from voting and there were two absentees.

