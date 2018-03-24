Prison boss: “Facilities here are not fit for purpose”

Cayman’s 37-year old Northward Prison bursts at the seems.

The inmate population is over capacity and the facilities are outdated.

New Interim Prisons Director Steven Barrett says he’s starting the process to figure out the best way forward for the facility, including the possibility of building a new prison.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales has more.

“The facilities here are not fit for purpose,” Mr. Barrett said. “Let’s be absolutely clear about that.”

Northward Prison was built in 1981. There are 213 prisoners at last check. Its operational capacity is 209, according to a 2015 UK prisons report, which also lists its certified normal accommodation at 131. The prison is so full, four cells in the central police station are available for inmates to use.

“We have a situation where the hotel is full,” Mr. Barrett said. “And we’re just gonna have to do the best we can with what we’ve got. What I don’t want to do is be in a situation where I’ve got people sleeping on the floor on mattresses with no beds.”

In the short term, that means temporary structures. Long term, Mr. Barrett said it’s time to seriously start thinking about their options.

“I must say the Cayman Islands Government has been extremely accepting and responsible in acknowledging that,” Mr. Barrett said of the facilities situation.

Long-term options include building a completely new prison or salvaging some buildings and building a few new ones. Prison officials could also look at ways to drive down the prison population or nothing could be done.

“These are discussions that need to be had before any draftsmen or architect puts a pen to a piece of paper,” Mr. Barrett said.

Mr. Barrett says there’s money in the budget this year to explore the initial phases of consultation, adding he’ll soon be writing a letter of need to kick-start the consultation process.

