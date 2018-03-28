Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Public beach named after Bo Miller

March 27, 2018
Philipp Richter
More than 1oo supporters trekked to North Side Saturday (24 March) for the unveiling of the Bo Miller public beach.

North Side native Derrington “Bo” Miller boasts a career in various industries, from finance to tourism and real estate.

Mr. Miller was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and continues to battle the disease.

People at the ceremony spoke about their personal experiences with him and his accomplishments.

“I prayed all night, even though I had a lot of pain last night, that the Lord would give me the strength to come here today, he did, to see all these wonderful friends is truly a blessing, it really is an honor,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said the land originally belonged to the Miller family and he tried for 22 years to get it back after the family sold it to a church.
It’s now open to the public.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

