RCIPS aid in TCI immigrant problem

Cayman’s RCIPS officers kicked into the action in the Turks and Caicos this week helping UK and Turks and Caicos officers quell a serious security threat on the islands.

The threat was prompted by a serious upsurge in illegal Haitian immigrants.

Today (23 March) the Governor’s Office and RCIPS shared details of a joint operation in TCI which they said it came at the request of the TCI Government. It was planned and executed by the RCIPS and the Governor’s Office, among others, to provide immediate assistance to the islands.

The RCIPS helicopter, as well as the UK’s naval ship RFA Mounts Bay, were dispatched to help. They say the helicopter was instrumental in capturing a large number of illegal migrants. It returned today after urgent repairs to TCI’s coastal radar was completed.

