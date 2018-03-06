RCIPS build bonds with youth, re-launches Black Pearl Skate park initiative

After a brief hiatus, the RCIPS has restarted its youth outreach event once a month at the Black Pearl skate park.

The initiative started in February 2017 with the Community Policing department and was relaunched the last weekend in February.

“Youth are the future of this island and it’s so important that the officers are engaged in that and they build a relationship and the trust and the benefits from that come in a whole range of things, through various initiatives, not just the skate park, afterschool work, football games and all of this business,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

The RCIPS and Black Pearl Skate Park youth outreach initiative continues on 31 March, 28 April, 26 May, 30 June, and 28 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

