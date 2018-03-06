Hurley’s Media Sales
News

RCIPS build bonds with youth, re-launches Black Pearl Skate park initiative

March 5, 2018
Philipp Richter
After a brief hiatus, the RCIPS has restarted its youth outreach event once a month at the Black Pearl skate park.
The initiative started in February 2017 with the Community Policing department and was relaunched the last weekend in February.
“Youth are the future of this island and it’s so important that the officers are engaged in that and they build a relationship and the trust and the benefits from that come in a whole range of things, through various initiatives, not just the skate park, afterschool work, football games and all of this business,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

The RCIPS and Black Pearl Skate Park youth outreach initiative continues on 31 March, 28 April, 26 May, 30 June, and 28 July.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

