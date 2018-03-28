Ready to be ‘the first’: Cayman’s artistic swimmers prepare for CARIFTA Championships

Just days away from Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association’s (CIASA) journey to Jamaica for 2018 the CARIFTA Championships starting 30th March, six of Cayman’s artistic swimmers prepare to make history. But is the team known as ‘Caymanite Synchro’ excited?

“I’m nervous but I am also really excited” says captain Jade Barnes.

“I’m really excited” says Abbie Carnahan.

“I’m excited, but I’m also really nervous” says Amber Barnes.

Cayman’s artistic swimmers score high points for enthusiasm, but will international inexperience affect their performance? The 16-year-old captain who represented Cayman at the 2013 CARIFTA Games in pool events says their team is up for the challenge.

“I think we are ready. It took a lot of hard work to get where we are, but I think we are really going to do well.”

With seven countries competing in CARIFTA’s first synchronized competition in three years, Head Coach Alissa Moberg says there is no barometer for the region’s competition. Moberg says that didn’t stop her team from choreographing what they think are going to be medal winning performances.

“Nobody knows what to expect at this point. The kids have risen to every single challenge. I have put in front of them. I set the standards really high for a reason. They’ve risen to the challenge, they’ve put in the work.”

Barnes adds they hope the work they put in today, helps build the future of artistic swimming in Cayman.

“It means a lot to me personally and to my team. I think it will be for us to set the bar high for future years to come up.”

Knowing full well they will always been known as ‘the first.’

