Remembering the true meaning of Easter

While many gear up for the Easter long weekend, one pastor urging people to remember the reason for the season, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Chairman of the Cayman Minister’s Association, Pastor Torrance Bobb says images of the Easter bunny and chocolate representing Easter will always be there, but it’s up to those who follow the faith to keep the message of Jesus Christ relevant.

“I think for us as a Christian community, it’s very important and vital that we continue to emphasize the whole purpose of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and that we keep that in the center,” said Pastor Bobb.

Upcoming church services over the Easter weekend:

30 March , 2018

The Church of God (Universal) at East End will host an all-day meeting on Good Friday (30 Mar) with services at 10:15am, 2:30pm and evangelistic service at 7:15pm.

30 March , 2018

The Congregation at Breakers Church of God invites everyone to their Annual All Day Meeting on Good Friday, March 30th. Good Friday Morning Service will begin at 10:00 o’clock, Prayers & Testimonies at 3:00pm and Evangelistic Service at 7:00pm. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the Good Friday Morning Service at 10 o’clock.’

30 March , 2018

The Church of God West Bay invites all to Good Friday Services at 1030 and 2pm.

30 March , 2018

The Combined Church Choir Easter Canata is Friday (30 Mar) at the Aston Rutty Center starting at 630pm.

30 March , 2018

Cayman Male Voice Choir will be presenting their Easter Cantata on Good Friday March 30th at 7.30pm. Elmslie Memorial Church on the waterfront.

31 March , 2018

The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its monthly breakfast on Saturday (31 Mar) at 7:30am, at Lola’s restaurant in Camana Bay. The speaker will be the new Rector of St Alban’s Church, Rev. Christopher Pierce.

31 March , 2018

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Holy Saturday Pilgrimage from 430am from the Church to the Beach at West Bay Cemetery.

01 April , 2018

The Church of God (Universal) on Walkers Road, George Town will present an Easter play entitled “The Challenge of the Cross”, on Easter Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Easter morning worship service will be held at 11:00.

01 April , 2018

You’re invited to Easter Sunrise Services at 7-Mile Public Beach and at Red Bay Dock at 6am on April 1st.

01 April , 2018

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites you to their Easter Sunday Service on Sunday (1 Apr) at 11am.

01 April , 2018

The Church of God Full Gospel Hall in Savannah invites everyone to their April 1st Easter Sunrise Service at Spotts Public Beach at 6am. The Easter Sunday School Program is at 10am and the evening service is at 7pm.

01 April , 2018

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Sunday of the Resurrection Vigil and Mass at 5am with Holy Eucharist at 9am followed by an Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch.

01 April , 2018

North Side’s William Pouchie Memorial United Church will hold its Easter Cantata with congregational participation at 9 a.m., Sunday (1 Apr.)

01 April , 2018

