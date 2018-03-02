Residents question Government’s plan for water safety in Cayman

The Government committee addressing illegal beach vending has now been tasked with looking at improving water safety in Cayman.

The issue was one of several concerns raised at a Tourism Ministry and Department of Tourism meeting in Prospect last night (28 February.)

“From Government’s standpoint I can tell you that there [is] certainly a lot of conversation about the recent deaths that have happened, the water deaths,” said Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, Minister of Tourism, Transport & District Administration.

Mr. Kirkconnell was responding to concerns about water safety in Cayman raised by an audience member at Wednesday’s tourism meeting. It comes as Cayman registered three water-related deaths for 2018.

“So there is a lot of conversation and a way forward to try to understand, how we look at the deaths that are happening from water sports,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

There have been mounting calls for lifeguards on public beaches in light of the deaths and he said the committee responsible for dealing with beach vendors is now looking into how to make Cayman’s waters safer.

“People who tried goods on the beach and that was a process that involved 3 different ministries that formed a committee and the committee is still together,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

That committee falls under the authority of the Public Lands Law.

Another sticking point for residents, traffic.

“The other thing that really concerns me is the congestion along the West Bay Road,” said Business Owner, Peter Milburn.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the NRA is looking into the matter, he shared a plan he received two weeks ago to deal with the issue as the NCB and Hyatt hotels are also planned for the motorway.

“That is being looked at, I would say that the island itself is behind on infrastructure, infrastructure is always a good thing when it’s needed because it shows growth and it shows balance and we were out of balance in terms on infrastructure,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Another audience member stressed the need for more locals in the tourism industry.

“We have a lot of people, more people from other nationalities in the hotels and other businesses than we have of Caymanians.”

The minister says it’s being addressed.

Over two dozen people attended the meeting. Tonight (1 March) the Ministry is at the East End Civic Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

