Road to ICC World Twenty20: Cayman advances to Americas Regional Finals with 3-1 record

Cayman finished their 4th and final game of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 Americas Sub Regional Qualifier with a 4-wicket loss to Bermuda Saturday 3rd March.

Vice Captain Alessandro Morris, named tournament’s top bowler claiming 8 wickets in four games, said Cayman was unlucky in it’s final game.

“We were in a good position right until the end until their batsman went off for a good score. I think overall the major disappointment is that we didn’t hold on, but we realize we played much better cricket against a team that is ranked much higher than us.”

The 48th ranked Cayman finished 2nd of 3 teams, equaling the Bermudians 3-1 record but sat below the 35th ranked Americas Division One squad based on run rate. Both teams will advance to the Americas Regional finals in 2019. Morris says the team is more focused than ever.

“We can feel very proud with the way we approached the game. We came here on a mission to qualify for the next round, and we did that playing some really good cricket. I think the crowd was the way we went out and executed representing our country.”

After a tumultuous 2017 that saw the team go winless in South Africa at the World Cricket League’s 50-over tournament, Morris says the team has found it’s niche.

“I think the players have bought into how Pete (Anderson) wants us to play cricket, and I think Cayman Cricket is headed in the right direction. I am very happy to represent the country, the guys are in good spirits and we are looking forward to the next round of the World qualifiers.

The ICC World Twenty20 takes place in Australia from 24th October to 15th November.

