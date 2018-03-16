Flow – Mobile Revolution
Roller Hockey: PWC, Harbour play to exciting U12 tie

March 15, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here’s a look at your week four youth roller hockey highlights for the week of 9th-10th March:

Under 8
Wheaton 10
KPMG 9
 
Deloitte 11
Bovell 8
 
Under 10
Blues 13
Wild 6
 
Blackhawks 9
Sharks 6
 
Under 12 
Burger King 14
Mourant 9
 
PWC 3
Harbour 3
 
Under 15
Lightning 8
CIBC 4
 
DART4
EY 1
 
 
