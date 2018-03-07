Rotary Central health screenings: Early detection is key

Hurley’s Media Sales
March 6, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Early detection is key in the fight against diseases and is critical to ensuring better health and well-being.
It is with that concept in mind Cayman’s Rotary Central staged its annual island-wide health screenings on Saturday (3 March.)
Rotarians set up shop at local businesses like Hurley’s Supermarket and Al Thompson offering free health screenings to members of the public.
They stressed the importance of regular health check-ups.
“It is very important because many people do not realise they are walking around with especially high blood pressure and Diabetes. They say that high blood pressure is the silent killer,” and Rotarian Colin Fowkes.
Rotarian Al Thompson said the Club also plans to expand their screenings programme regionally.

“We think it is going to grow in other islands as well. Hopeful we can take it to places like Haiti,” said Mr. Thompson.
Participants at the screenings benefitted from cholesterol checks, blood pressure and blood sugar testing and diabetes screening.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

