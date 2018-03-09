Scotia moves shop: New digital branch for Camana Bay, no word on job losses

Scotiabank says closing its four branches including its flagship Scotia Centre location and opening a new digital branch facility at Camana Bay. The financial institution remains tight-lipped on potential job losses.

In a statement late last evening (7 March) the bank said it expects the full transition to be completed by 20 April until that date it said all its banking operations remain business as usual.

We questioned the bank about the impact of the move on employees jobs. Marketing manager Jennifer O’Leary said, “We are committed to treating employees fairly, equitably and with respect.

In order to minimize the impact on our people, we will be offering training opportunities to prepare for future positions; and giving priority to impacted employees who are qualified for available positions within the bank,” she said.

We asked how many employees would be “impacted,” but she declined to comment on that specifically.

