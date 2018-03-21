Flow – Mobile Revolution
Sharing smiles on International Day of Happiness

March 20, 2018
Felicia Rankin
If you’re feeling an extra pep in your step today (20 March,) it’s probably not a coincidence.

Today is International Day of Happiness.

And for some people nearby Hurley’s Media studios they got to enjoy the day with one of life’s simplest joys, free ice cream.

Tenants at Camana Bay today were treated with the tasty snack to celebrate the day.

“Stop for a second and take a look around at how lucky and blessed we all are and say thank you and reflect in how fortunate we are to be where we are and have what we have and stop wishing for things that we don’t,” said radio host Jason Howard.

Some just wanted to ensure they got some ice cream.

“I have some trepidation here because I don’t know if I’m gonna be smiling when I get to the front of that line because I lost my ticket so I could be very sad getting up there and finding out I don’t have access to ice cream,” said Cayman 27 reporter Joe Avary.

