News

Shortened lines for ORIA coming in September

March 16, 2018
Philipp Richter
Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says long lines at the Owen Roberts International Airport will be shortened soon.

The Minister made the comment as he responded to concerns raised at this week’s tourism meeting in West Bay. Attendees complained that while the Arrival Hall was bigger, it was being manned by the same number of Customs and Immigration personnel as the previous Arrival Hall.
Minister Kirkconnell said the airport will be installing an electronic system to help speed up the process.

“And they electronically check people before they get there and most people walk right through, which is what should start happening with our customs department and that’s why there was not deem not a need for more custom desks, so bear with us,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.
Mr. Kirkconnell said results of the new system will be seen by September.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

