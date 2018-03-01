Hurley’s Media Sales
Suckoo supports RCIPS community policing plan

March 1, 2018
Philipp Richter
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo believes the RCIPS is on the right track to make Cayman a safer place with its new community policing plan that was launched on Monday (26 February.)

Last night (27 February) police met with Bodden Town residents at the Bodden Town Community Centre where they discussed the initiative and how it will work in their area. Mr. Suckoo said he’s starting neighborhood watches in his constituency and the plan will help strengthen his efforts.

“You know as long as I’ve been in politics, I haven’t seen this level of attention, so it’s actually refreshing and encouraging and I really appreciative of efforts made by the new commissioner and his team,” said MLA Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo said he established a good working relationship with the police when it came to helping the dirt bike riders find a location and he hoped to continue it.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

