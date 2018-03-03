Hurley’s Media Sales
Taser incident, Barnes arrest probes now with Ombudsman’s Office

March 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Two cases alleging police misconduct have now been forwarded to the Ombudsman’s office for review and action.
Today (2 March) the RCIPS confirmed its inquiries into a taser incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School and the contentious arrest of a Bodden Town woman that was initially under investigation by the Professional Standards Unit at the RCIPS is with Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston and her team.

They will be looking into the arrest of pregnant mother Crystal Barnes in Bodden Town who claimed she was manhandled by officers when they came to her home to execute a warrant last month. In addition that that was an incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School where the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration during the school’s career day activities. That was also earlier last month.
The three officers involved in these two incidents are still on active duty. An RCIPS spokesperson said the allegations do not require a suspension pending the outcome of the case.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

