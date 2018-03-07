Hurley’s Media Sales
Taste of Cayman brings in record fundraising effort

March 6, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A Taste of Cayman raffle means a record fundraising effort.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association and Meals on Wheels partnered on the 30th Taste of Cayman festival.

With their sale of 2000 raffle tickets it raised $10,490 which the organisations divided amongst themselves equally.

“The board has made decisions to partner with various charities in the Cayman Islands so that there can be shared benefits of some of the proceeds of the event,” said Tiffany Dixon- Ebanks.

“We were able to raise just over $5,000 for the Meals on Wheels and every meal costs $5 so for us that translates to a thousand meals,” said General manager of Meals on Wheels Erin Bodden.

The raffle grand prize of a trip to South Beach wine and food festival was won by Ms. Gail Bell.

