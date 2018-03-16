TedxUCCI all about bridges

It was a day all about bridges; how to build them — both physically and emotionally — and sometimes how to take them down.

“Bridges” was the theme at Saturday’s (10 March) TEDx event at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Dozens of people came out to hear guest speakers share their life experiences on bridges of all kinds.

“This is our fourth TEDxUCCI,” event curator JD Mosley-Matchett said. “The exciting thing about it is it gives people here in Cayman an opportunity to be on a world stage. So we have lots of topics, lots of things that we’re talking about, but all of them are so relevant to what we experience here in Cayman.”

If you missed the event but want to check it out, the talks were recorded and will be made available to the larger TED community.

