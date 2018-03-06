Teen, 23-year-old charged in Patrick’s Island home invasion case

A teenage boy and a man have been charged with seven total offences following a June home invasion at a Patrick’s Island home.

The incident shook the upscale community after two people in the home were bound, threatened and assaulted by three men, two of whom were carrying guns and another a hammer.

A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old Nikel Thomas have been charged with theft, attempted burglary, damage to property, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit an offence, aggravated burglary and robbery.

They appeared in court Monday (5 March).

Police last year also arrested a 39-year-old man in relation to the incident. He was later bailed and police say there’s no update on his status.

