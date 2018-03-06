Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Teen, 23-year-old charged in Patrick’s Island home invasion case

March 5, 2018
Kevin Morales
A teenage boy and a man have been charged with seven total offences following a June home invasion at a Patrick’s Island home.

The incident shook the upscale community after two people in the home were bound, threatened and assaulted by three men, two of whom were carrying guns and another a hammer.

A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old Nikel Thomas have been charged with theft, attempted burglary, damage to property, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit an offence, aggravated burglary and robbery.

They appeared in court Monday (5 March). 

Police last year also arrested a 39-year-old man in relation to the incident. He was later bailed and police say there’s no update on his status. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

