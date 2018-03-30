Telcom providers appear open to universal fiber network

One of Cayman’s telecommunication providers says it would support a government-funded fiber network. While another says it’s already in talks with the Utility Regulation and Competition office.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin recently said the Utility Regulation and Competition Office was looking at building a high-speed broadband network in the Eastern Districts, where internet providers have struggled to provide fiber internet service. Government would charge local telecom providers a fee to use the service.

C3 Managing Director Randy Merren said in a statement, “By establishing a universal fiber network we would be allowing the country to take a step in the right direction. Fiber internet should not be a luxury, but a necessity in this day and age, and C3 would fully support any initiative to make this idea come to fruition.”

Logic CEO Rob McNabb sent us the following statement, “To date we haven’t yet had the opportunity to give a lot of input or respond to a full consultation on how that might work in practice, but we look forward to participating in it.”

We reached out to Flow and Digicel but have had no response.

Mr. Merren is also the General Manager of Hurley’s Media, Cayman 27’s parent company.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

