Ten-year old Ziemniak tops again in CIEF’s ‘National Jumping Series 3’

March 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF) ‘National Jumping Series 3’ saw Olivia Ziemniak on top once again won both the 60 and 70 centimeter horse class Sunday 4th March. Riding ‘Amarilla’, Ziemniak duplicated her performance from the previous competition.

“I think I did good, it was fun, relaxed, it felt good. It was better than other days, other days she doesn’t go as fast or work as hard but today she was just a star.”

Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio also posted wins in both the 60 and 70cm classes on ‘Pony Up’. The veteran rider says she enjoyed the change in steed.

“Today I was schooling one of the other ponies over the lower heights. He had four clear rounds, I was able to adjust him, bring him forward, and bring him back, it was great.”

Other winners on the day included Megan Swartz riding ‘Zeus’ in the 80 centimeter pony class and Jodie McTaggart riding ‘Nala’ in the 90 centimeter open class. McTaggart says she was hoping for a better performance.

“Today was a bit of disappointment. My horse was a little more fiery than usual, so I struggled to keep a steady pace so unfortunately we were eliminated in round one of the 80 centimeter course. We went into the 90 centimeter class really fired up, just wanting to get around, and we did with 8 faults.”

Here is a full recap of the winners from CIEF’s ‘National Jumping Series 3’:

60cm Ponies: Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Pony Up
60cm Horses: Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla
70cm Ponies: Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Pony Up
70cm Horses: Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla
80cm Ponies: Megan Swarz riding Zeus
90cm Open: Jodie McTaggart riding Nala

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

