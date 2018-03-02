The search for Cayman’s ugliest office chair is on and it could make you a winner

Do you have an office chair that’s out of date, one you might even describe as ugly? Well you’re in luck, a new social media campaign is aiming to help find Cayman’s ugliest office chair and give its user a stylish upgrade.

The contest is being run by Workspace Environments an office furniture company and already the pictures are pouring in. They even had one that survived Hurricane Ivan thrown in the mix.

But those at Workspace Environments said it’s not just about promoting their products but addressing a serious issue that could lead to health challenges.

“if you think about how many hours you’re spending at your office chair, you want it to be one that is going to help your back and support you, not one that is going to hurt you and you head home at the end of the day and you need a massage or you need to see the chiropractor just because you’re sitting in an uncomfortable chair,” said Kelsey Sheridan.

The contest ends this Monday. To join in visit http://www.workplace.ky/ https://www.facebook.com/WorkplaceEnvironmentsLtd

