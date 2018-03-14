‘This Week in Little League’ brought to you by GCM

It was opening day for the Cayman Islands Little League Association’s girls softball division as GCM took on Kirk Freeport Saturday 10th March. All 3 teams in the division, Coldwell Banker, GCM and Kirk Freeport finished 1-1 in the practice season. GCM did not have their top pitcher Ty Merren for the game, but filling in were both Clara Ramos and Akeela Ebanks who performed admirably in her place. Kirk Freeport’s Ariana Ebanks drove in two RBI’s, while GCM’s Lyndsay Bodden scored two runs as well. Kirk Freeport came away with the victory 15-17.

“As a team we performed pretty good, we came out on top, I think the pitching was a bit of challenging but overall we played good” says Kirk Freeport’s Deandra Bush.

“Our performance was better than our last game, I think we need to work on our stances and fielding” says Kirk Freeport’s Abagail Powell.

Here is look at week two’s games in the girls softball league:

Wednesday 14th March, 6:30pm at Field of Dreams: GCM vs Coldwell Banker

Saturday 17th March, 4:30pm at Field of Dreams: Kirk Freeport vs Coldwell Banker

Here is a full season schedule for the CI Little League’s girls softball division:

Girls Softball Schedule FINAL – 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

