This Week in Little League brought to you by PWC

Here is a look at all the action from around the Cayman Islands Little League from the week of 19th March:

Girls Softball

Kirk Freeport 14 vs 0 GCM

The 2018 season of CILLA Girls Softball continued on March 21st as Kirk Freeport’s Ariyana Ebanks pitched a shut-out to lead her team to a convincing 14-0 victory over GCM. Ariyana was dominant in her first complete game as a pitcher, striking out several batters along the way, while allowing just two hits on the night. Kirk Freeport led only 1-0 after two innings but added three runs in the third and broke the game open with a ten- run rally in the fourth and final inning. Ashley Thompson scored three times for the winners, while teammates Shay Windsor and Manu Prabhakar added two a piece. Leadoff batter Annie Hawkins had a great game, reaching base three out of four times and scoring twice. She also made two good defensive plays at second base. GCM battled hard but are still missing a couple of key players due to injuries. Catcher Kris-Maxine Aleria made a fine catch on a foul pop-up and Linda Mukarate reached base in both of her plate appearances.

Players of the Game: Kirk Freeport’s Ariyana Ebanks and Annie Hawkins.

GCM 9 vs 2 Coldwell Banker

In Saturday’s Girls Softball action GCM shocked first-place Coldwell Banker with a thrilling 9-2 win. Coldwell Banker’s Deandra Whiteman and GCM’s Thai Merren both pitched brilliantly, with both teams being held at bay for the first four innings. Coldwell Banker took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Carmella Ylagan scored on a Kacie Ramos double. Kacie hustled to third when the throw got away and she soon scored when Raina Myles singled to centre. The score remained 2-0 until the top of the fourth when Clara Ramos scored for GCM to make it 2-1. Out of nowhere the GCM bats exploded in the top of the fifth, with the team sending thirteen batters to the plate and scoring eight runs. Lead-off batter Lindsay Bodden scored two runs in the inning while sister Angelie Bodden had a good hit to left field and Akeyla Ebanks had a key hit to right field. Young Janey Veilleux had two great at-bats in the game, driving in crucial runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the bottom of the fifth Thai Merren calmly recorded three outs to preserve the well-earned victory.

Player of the Game: GCM’s Thai Merren.

AA Division

Digicel 5 v 8 Logic

Logic 11 vs 8 Encompass

On Saturday, Logic and Encompass battled it out in an eventful and entertaining game.

Logic’s Connor Finch took the lead in the first inning by stealing home from 3rd base, but Encompass pitcher Dylan Bergman took control and struck out the next 3 batters. Logic then took to the field with Stephanie Menko as pitcher. Encompass’ Brodey McComb hit a single, then Neil McComb followed up with a home run taking Encompass into an early lead 2-1.

In the second inning, Logic’s Michael Santiago and Aiden Powery each hit a single, but pitcher Dylan Bergman continued his strong performance with three strike outs. Newcomer Michael then took the mound, impressing with three strike outs, despite Encompass’ Chad Powell hitting an excellent single.

In the third inning, Encompass pitcher Cameron Kline impressed with two strikeouts. However, Logic were able to steal a few bases and score runs with some strong hitting, most notably from Zion Lawrence hitting a double to bring Johnny Bodden home to end the inning and take Logic into a strong lead.

Encompass fought back in the 4th, ending the inning with 5 runs. Then pitcher Neil McComb followed up by quickly striking out three of four Logic batters. Logic’s Louie Ching responded by striking out all 3 Encompass batters, maintaining Logic’s lead.

In the final exciting inning Louie managed to steal bases to get home before Neil struck out the final two Logic batters. However, Encompass were unable to score in their last at-bat, resulting in Logic winning 11-8.

A Division

Crighton 12 vs 5 KPMG

Reliever Jeton Bennett enter the game in relief in the first inning and got in his groove mid way through the second, striking out 3 of the last 4 batters. Closer Raphael Davis-Cordero struck out two.

Harney’s 14 vs 2 Butterfield

Harney’s dominated the game with pitchers Alixandra Chin and Jayven Bonner pitching their “A” game.

Coach Corey and Coach Kirk: “The team is gelling well together and brought their best out to the game and that’s all we can ask for. These kids love the game of baseball and put their all into the game. We are proud of all of them.”

AAA Division

PWC 10 vs 9 Vigoro

PWC pulled ahead with 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th to win a close game by a final score 10-9 over Vigoro. Solid starting pitching came from Vigoro’s Oliver Johns and PWC’s Jaeden Pouchi. Vigoro’s Marcus Betran provided the defense good defense at 3rd base holding PWC off the board until Zach Franklin hit his first home run this year.

Pony Division

Saxon 13 vs 12 Cayman Water

It was an exciting weekend in the Pony division as Saxon scored a 13-12 victory over Cayman Water Saturday. For Saxon, Rogan O’Connell hit his 2nd homer of the season while Lance Ching hit his 1st of the year. In the bottom of the 4th inning with Saxon down 12-11, Kayleigh Powell led off with a single. Jayden Wood-Watler followed that up with a double to tie it at 12-12. In their final at bat, Saxon’s Ching came up with 2 outs and smacked the game winning RBi to clinch the victory. Logan Pollard homered in the loss for Cayman Water.

Greenlight RE 13 vs 6 Deloitte: Greenlight goes into the Easter break in 1st place with a record of 2-0.

SMP Partners 7 vs 3 Maples: SMP scores their 1st win of the season.

