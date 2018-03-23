Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Top Story: Discussing Gov’t proposed Fair Employment Opportunity Commission

March 22, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin recently announced the creation of a Fair Employment Opportunity Commission and today (22 March) one MLA is questioning the timing of the announcement and what exactly is its proposed format. Joining Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath tonight to discuss the issue was George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: