Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin recently announced the creation of a Fair Employment Opportunity Commission and today (22 March) one MLA is questioning the timing of the announcement and what exactly is its proposed format. Joining Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath tonight to discuss the issue was George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.
-
Top Story: Discussing Gov’t proposed Fair Employment Opportunity Commission
March 22, 2018
1 Min Read
